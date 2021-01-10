BidaskClub Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYBR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.06.

Shares of CYBR opened at $152.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,180.03, a P/E/G ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $167.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CyberArk Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in CyberArk Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

