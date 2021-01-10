BidaskClub Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HIW. Mizuho dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.