BidaskClub Lowers InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Shares of INFU stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Blueline Capital Partners Ii, sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 8.9% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 175,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 59.6% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the third quarter valued at about $140,000.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.