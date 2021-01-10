BidaskClub Lowers NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.36.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $273.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

