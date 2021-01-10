BidaskClub Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.66.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $237.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.47 and a 200 day moving average of $253.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.