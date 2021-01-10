BidaskClub Upgrades Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $852.39 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.21. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.73 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 374.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 133.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,192 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

