BidaskClub Upgrades Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRG. CJS Securities started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Franchise Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.

FRG opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 199.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

