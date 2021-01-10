BidaskClub Upgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULH. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $590.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $364.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 1,471,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,567,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 257.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth about $671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

