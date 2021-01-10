Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) versus Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Financial Review

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and Yext’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $973.59 million 39.68 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -207.84 Yext $298.83 million 7.00 -$121.54 million ($1.09) -15.71

Yext has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yext, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -25.28% -30.90% -12.85% Yext -38.54% -63.74% -24.11%

Risk & Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bilibili and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 3 6 0 2.67 Yext 1 1 7 0 2.67

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $45.77, indicating a potential downside of 61.36%. Yext has a consensus price target of $19.81, indicating a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Yext’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than Bilibili.

Summary

Yext beats Bilibili on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc., a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The Yext platform powers the company's features, including listings, pages, answers, and other features. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

