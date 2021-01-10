Binance USD Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $2.13 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.21 or 0.04447482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00308832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023928 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,181,869,682 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

