Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 6%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 135,171,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 243,525,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $719.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

