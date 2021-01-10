BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

