Bitcoin Cash ABC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47.94 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $371.19 million and approximately $47.94 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.99 or 0.00052939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,752.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $594.03 or 0.01573491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.09 or 0.00641252 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00143096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

