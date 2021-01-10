Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $15.90 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 84.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $15.90 or 0.00040151 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $278.48 million and $232.58 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00197271 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00038809 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

