BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. ValuEngine cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $129.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -187.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $141.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,114 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

