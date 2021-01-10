Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (BGLF.L) (LON:BGLF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (BGLF.L) (LON:BGLF) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 40,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 385,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 867.50 and a current ratio of 867.53.

Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (BGLF.L) Company Profile (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

