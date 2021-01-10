Block-Logic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $247.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a market cap of $670,674.58 and approximately $247.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 119.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 89.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

