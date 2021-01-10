BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 592,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 347,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BlueCity in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueCity during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlueCity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BlueCity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

