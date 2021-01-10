BNP Paribas Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Underperform

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.96.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

