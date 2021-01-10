BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $2.98. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 1,456,416 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 947,510 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 244,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,144 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

