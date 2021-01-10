Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCC. Benchmark upgraded Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

BCC stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 271,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

