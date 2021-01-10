BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $85.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BOK Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.43.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $75.87 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

