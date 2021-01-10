Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.69.

BOOT opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 128,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 965,164 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

