Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.64.

A number of analysts have commented on BLX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

TSE:BLX traded up C$2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,776. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,784.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.33. Boralex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.