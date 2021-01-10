Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $171.39 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $176.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average of $157.05.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

