Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) Trading Down 0.4%

Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 135.51 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 139.38 ($1.82). 17,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 24,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.31. The company has a market cap of £24.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

In other Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) news, insider Quentin Higham purchased 37,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.95 ($65,325.25).

Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) Company Profile (LON:BAR)

Brand Architekts Group plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom, rest of European countries, and internationally. The company offers skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, men's products, and gifting products, as well as accessories under the Super Facialist, Dr SALTS+, Dirty Works, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

