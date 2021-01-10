Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.0749 on Top Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Bread has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $695,119.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bread has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.38 or 0.04334468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00316185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

