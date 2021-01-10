Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of Brenntag stock remained flat at $$16.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,272. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

