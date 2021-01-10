Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.86.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $161.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $177.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $1,911,141.76. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $544,110.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,631,352. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

