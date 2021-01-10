Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of FL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. 1,633,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,813. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $45.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and have sold 13,310 shares valued at $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Foot Locker by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,308 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 101.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,888 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,813 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

