Brokerages Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.67 Million

Analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report $131.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. NovoCure reported sales of $99.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $482.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $489.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $572.84 million, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $599.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,124 shares of company stock worth $33,555,227. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,333. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.28. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $179.62.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

