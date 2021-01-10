Brokerages Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to announce sales of $24.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.60 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $20.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $93.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.05 million to $94.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $104.59 million, with estimates ranging from $98.49 million to $110.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $611.02 million, a P/E ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 38.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 349,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

