Brokerages Set Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Target Price at $0.82

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Borr Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

BORR opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Borr Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 6.19.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 369,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 114,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

