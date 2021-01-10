Brokerages Set Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) PT at $12.33

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

LPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.43. 444,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $54.71 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

