Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $70.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Edison International stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 68.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

