Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Price Target at €91.13

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.13 ($107.22).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) stock traded up €1.12 ($1.32) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €91.54 ($107.69). 544,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a fifty day moving average of €89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.76.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.