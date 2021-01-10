Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price at $74.42

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.95.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

