Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Target Price at $20.70

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

RUSMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

