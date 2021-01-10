Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) PT at C$14.88

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

SSL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$8.87 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$14.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 188.72. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.19.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,217,371.20. Also, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,128 shares in the company, valued at C$2,800,490.40.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

