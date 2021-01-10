Brokerages Set Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Target Price at $8.53

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.17 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

