Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Target Price at $22.76

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.76.

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of WU opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 175,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 47,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

