Brokers Issue Forecasts for DBS Group Holdings Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for DBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DBS Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get DBS Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $83.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.