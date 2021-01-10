Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 45.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. Brookfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

