Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives $32.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMTC. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

