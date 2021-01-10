BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.61

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as high as $3.62. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 89,885 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$3.30 price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.20. The company has a market cap of C$225.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.82.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

