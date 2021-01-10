BTIG Research Begins Coverage on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONEM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.93.

ONEM opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.05.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $630,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,989.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,591 shares of company stock valued at $23,407,738 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $4,831,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after purchasing an additional 986,136 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

