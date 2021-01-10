BTIG Research Increases The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $62.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

LOVE opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $697.44 million, a P/E ratio of -365.38 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 935,425 shares of company stock valued at $36,715,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,839,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

