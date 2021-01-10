Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $47.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.47.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $695,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $8,062,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.