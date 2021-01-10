Bulleon Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,417.84 (BUL)

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded 225.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Bulleon has a total market capitalization of $20,417.84 and $181.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bulleon has traded 160.3% higher against the dollar. One Bulleon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00111395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.45 or 0.00667057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00235592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Bulleon’s total supply is 1,160,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 tokens. Bulleon’s official website is bulleon.io. Bulleon’s official message board is medium.com/@Bulleon_net. The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulleon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bulleon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulleon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulleon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulleon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

