BWS Financial Increases Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target to $100.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

REGI stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 124,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,478,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 100,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

